WILSON Nancy Peacefully on March 18th,
in DRI and of St. Mary's Nursing Home, Doncaster, formerly of Branton, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Stanley Wilson, dear mother of
Susan, also, the much loved nanan of Deborah and Julie and great nanan Nancy of Paige, Ella, Elliott and Liam.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 5th April 2019
at St. Saviour's Church, Auckley at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at
Rose Hill, Doncaster at 2.40 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St. Saviour's Church, Auckley
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
