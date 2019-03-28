Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:30
St. Saviour's Church
Auckley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wilson

Notice Condolences

Nancy Wilson Notice
WILSON Nancy Peacefully on March 18th,
in DRI and of St. Mary's Nursing Home, Doncaster, formerly of Branton, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Stanley Wilson, dear mother of
Susan, also, the much loved nanan of Deborah and Julie and great nanan Nancy of Paige, Ella, Elliott and Liam.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 5th April 2019
at St. Saviour's Church, Auckley at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at
Rose Hill, Doncaster at 2.40 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St. Saviour's Church, Auckley
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.