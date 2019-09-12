|
EMSON Nancy Peacefully, on August 29th,
in hospital and of Balby,
aged 99 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Emson, dear mum of Lizbeth and David and mother-in-law
of Trev and Sandy, also, the much loved Nan of Rachel, Owen and Richard, great Nan of Hugh, Lydia and Luca
and a treasured sister and auntie.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 16th September 2019
at St. Peter's Church, Warmsworth at 1.00 pm followed by interment at Warmsworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019