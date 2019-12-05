Home

ELVIN Nancy May
(nee Peate) Of Intake for 68 years,
passed away peacefully at
Cedars Care Home, aged 93.
Beloved wife of the late Roy.
Dear mother of Pat and Susan, grandma to Tracey and Leanne,
great-grandma to Alisha, Lauren, Lewis, Kofi, Sean and Brooke.
Great-great-grandma to
Nelly, Lewis and Koba.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 11th December, 2019 at 10.00am at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons, Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB,
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
