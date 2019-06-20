|
WHITE Muriel It is with great sadness
we announce the
passing of Muriel on
Monday 10th June, aged 89.
She leaves behind her husband Stanley, her children Robert, Nora, Paul and Graham, also daughters in law Bev
and Mandy, her 8 grandchildren
and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held
on 1st July in All Saints Church Misterton at 1.00pm,
followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made if wished,
these will be divided between
Dementia UK and the church.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside,
DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
