Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fields Funeral Directors
Nethergate
Westwoodside, South Yorkshire DN9 2DL
01427 858760
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel White

Notice Condolences

Muriel White Notice
WHITE Muriel It is with great sadness
we announce the
passing of Muriel on
Monday 10th June, aged 89.
She leaves behind her husband Stanley, her children Robert, Nora, Paul and Graham, also daughters in law Bev
and Mandy, her 8 grandchildren
and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held
on 1st July in All Saints Church Misterton at 1.00pm,
followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made if wished,
these will be divided between
Dementia UK and the church.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside,
DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fields Funeral Directors
Download Now