|
|
|
BURT Mollie Passed away on 27th February 2019,
in Doctor Anderson Lodge,
aged 93 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Thursday 21st March at 12 noon,
followed by Interment in
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made in memory of Mollie to Alzheimer's Research. A collection plate will be provided in the cemetery chapel.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More