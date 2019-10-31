Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Walker

Notice Condolences

Mildred Walker Notice
Walker Mildred Passed away peacefully
on the 13th October 2019
aged 87 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Ramon.
Mildred will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please
by request, a donation plate
will be available for The Stroke Association after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 12.00pm.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -