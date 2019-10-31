|
Walker Mildred Passed away peacefully
on the 13th October 2019
aged 87 years.
A beloved Wife to the late Ramon.
Mildred will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please
by request, a donation plate
will be available for The Stroke Association after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 12.00pm.
Co-operative Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019