|
|
|
TEUN Michelle Passed away on Sunday 3rd November 2019, aged 55 years. Much loved Mum of William and Richard; sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Catholic Church, Edlington on Monday 18th November 2019 at
12:00 noon followed by Committal in Edlington Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, if desired,
donations may be made in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support; a collection box will be available at the Church.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Unit 6, York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, DN12 1BU, telephone 01709 861 447.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019