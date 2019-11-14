Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Edlington
Unit 6, York Buildings, Edlington Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN12 1BU
01709 861 447
Michelle Teun Notice
TEUN Michelle Passed away on Sunday 3rd November 2019, aged 55 years. Much loved Mum of William and Richard; sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Catholic Church, Edlington on Monday 18th November 2019 at
12:00 noon followed by Committal in Edlington Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, if desired,
donations may be made in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support; a collection box will be available at the Church.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Unit 6, York Buildings, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, DN12 1BU, telephone 01709 861 447.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
