|
|
|
PERROTT Michael John Lankester Unexpectedly on
3rd August 2019, peacefully in hospital and of Cantley, aged 68 years.
A much loved twin brother of
Brian Perrott, and brother in law to Barbara Perrott. Also a much loved cousin of Yvonne Hodgson and friend to her partner Geoff Miller.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
St Paul's RC Church, Cantley, Doncaster at 11.00am, followed by interment at
St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley, Doncaster at 12.00noon. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries :- W E Pinder & Son,
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019