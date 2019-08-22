Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Perrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Perrott

Notice Condolences

Michael Perrott Notice
PERROTT Michael John Lankester Unexpectedly on
3rd August 2019, peacefully in hospital and of Cantley, aged 68 years.
A much loved twin brother of
Brian Perrott, and brother in law to Barbara Perrott. Also a much loved cousin of Yvonne Hodgson and friend to her partner Geoff Miller.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
St Paul's RC Church, Cantley, Doncaster at 11.00am, followed by interment at
St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley, Doncaster at 12.00noon. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries :- W E Pinder & Son,
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.