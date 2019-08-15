|
|
|
PERROTT Michael John
Lankester Unexpectedly on 3rd August 2019, peacefully in hospital and of Cantley, aged 68 years.
A much loved twin brother of
Brian Perrott, and brother in law
to Barbara Perrott. Also a much
loved cousin of Yvonne Hodgson
and friend to her partner Geoff Miller.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 7th August 2019 at
St Paul's RC Church, Cantley, Doncaster
at 11.00 am followed by interment at
St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley, Doncaster
at 12.00 noon. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries :- W E Pinder & Son,
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019