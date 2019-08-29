Home

MASON Michael Peacefully, on August 17th at Gateford Hill Care Home, Worksop
and of Harworth, formerly of Tickhill aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Olive Mason, dear dad of Gail, Carol and Angela and father-in-law of John, Jeff and Patrick, also, the much-loved grandad of Kelly, Gareth and Jessica and great grandad of Freddie, Arthur, Eva and Lilly.
For funeral arrangements and enquiries, please telephone
01302 710285.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Kidney Research UK or
Firefly Doncaster
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
