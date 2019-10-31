|
|
|
Mackinder Michael John
(Mike) Died peacefully in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a long battle with Alzheimers.
A wonderful husband to Kath,
a loving father to Lucy & Daniel
and a much loved grandad to
Max, Alice and Thomas.
He will be remembered and missed
by many musicians in Doncaster
as an inspiring trombone player,
band leader and music teacher.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations will be gratefully received to "Lost Chord".
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Carpenter Funeral Services.
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019