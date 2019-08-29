|
KEENAN MICHAEL Of Hatfield, passed away suddenly
on 4th August 2019, aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of the late Chris, loving dad of Paul, Joanne and Victoria and a devoted granddad to seven grandchildren, also a dear brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church, Bentley
on Thursday 5th September at
1.00pm followed by a Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection box will be provided at the church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019