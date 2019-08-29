Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
St Peters Parish Church
Bentley
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Michael Keenan Notice
KEENAN MICHAEL Of Hatfield, passed away suddenly
on 4th August 2019, aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of the late Chris, loving dad of Paul, Joanne and Victoria and a devoted granddad to seven grandchildren, also a dear brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church, Bentley
on Thursday 5th September at
1.00pm followed by a Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection box will be provided at the church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
