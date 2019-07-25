|
FOSTER Michael Francis Passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 77 years.
A brave, kind and loving man.
Devoted husband to Patricia and
father to his two sons. A wonderful brother, brother-in-law, uncle,
friend and teacher to so many.
Dearly loved and cherished forever. Funeral service and committal to
take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request but, if preferred, donations may be made in memory of Michael to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019