Ellis Michael Glyn Passed away peacefully
but unexpectedly in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 27th November 2019, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Susan, loving and supportive father of Deborah and Julie, loving brother of Lynne and Sheila, a dear father-in-law and much-loved grandad.
For funeral arrangements
and enquiries please telephone
01302 710285. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to The Critical Care Unit at
DRI (cheques to be made payable to Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals Charitable Trust) or The Cavalier Association c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019