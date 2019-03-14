Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for May Callender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Callender

Notice Condolences

May Callender Notice
CALLENDER May Peacefully on 6th March and of Armthorpe, aged 82 years.
The beloved Wife of the late John, a much loved Mum, a devoted Grandma and great Grandma,
loving Sister and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 2.20pm.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to 'Thornycroft.'
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to:
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.