|
|
|
CALLENDER May Peacefully on 6th March and of Armthorpe, aged 82 years.
The beloved Wife of the late John, a much loved Mum, a devoted Grandma and great Grandma,
loving Sister and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 2.20pm.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to 'Thornycroft.'
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to:
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More