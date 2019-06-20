|
|
|
MANN Mavis Passed away peacefully on
June 8th in Hospital and of
Bessacarr, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of Peter,
dear Mother of Alison and Richard.
Also a loving Nana and Grandma
and dearly loved by other
close loving relatives.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
The Funeral will take place on
Monday 24th June at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to MacMillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.
A collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
