Mavis Hodgin Notice
Hodgin Mavis Florence
Peacefully on 22nd July.
Now shining as a star.

A loving wife, mother, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Forever in our hearts and many wonderful memories, Alan, Chris, Jackie and family.

Celebration at Rose Hill Crematorium 5th August at 12:40 pm followed by private family reception.

No flowers, donations to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Nurses

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
