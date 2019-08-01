|
|
|
Hodgin Mavis Florence
Peacefully on 22nd July.
Now shining as a star.
A loving wife, mother, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Forever in our hearts and many wonderful memories, Alan, Chris, Jackie and family.
Celebration at Rose Hill Crematorium 5th August at 12:40 pm followed by private family reception.
No flowers, donations to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Nurses
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019