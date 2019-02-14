Home

R Wallace & Son (Epworth)
68 High Street
Doncastor, South Yorkshire DN9 1EP
01724 488565
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
St Norbert's RC Church
Crowle
Maureen Quigley Notice
QUIGLEY Maureen Formerly of Epworth.
Passed away peacefully in the loving embrace of her family on 7th February 2019, aged 86 years. Very dearly loved and loving
mother of Garry, Gail, Shaun & Julie,
a dear mother-in-law and much loved and wonderful nanna and great-nanna
who will be sadly missed.
Will friends please meet for the Requiem Mass to be held at
St Norbert's RC Church, Crowle, on Friday 22nd February at 11am, followed by burial in Epworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, for the benefit
of the Alzheimer's Society,
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R Wallace & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 27 High St, Crowle, DN17 4LD
Tel: 01724 488565
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
