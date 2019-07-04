Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Mordue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Mordue

Notice Condolences

Maureen Mordue Notice
MORDUE Maureen
née Walsh Passed away at her home in Bentley on 21 st June 2019 aged 83 years.
Much loved mum of Bill and Barrie.
Maureen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 2:20pm.
Flowers are welcome however
there will be a collection plate
available for donations to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.