MORDUE Maureen
née Walsh Passed away at her home in Bentley on 21 st June 2019 aged 83 years.
Much loved mum of Bill and Barrie.
Maureen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 2:20pm.
Flowers are welcome however
there will be a collection plate
available for donations to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road,
Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
