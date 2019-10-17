|
|
|
Graham Matilda Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 6th October and of Stainforth,
aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack Neale and the late Andrew Graham,
a loving mum to John and Margaret,
also a dear nanna and great nanna.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Marys Parish Church, Stainforth on Monday
21st October at 1pm, followed by interment in Stainforth Cemetery.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019