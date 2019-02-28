|
STEWART Mary Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 21st February and of Hatfield,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Bob,
loving mum of
Lynn, Gail and Jackie,
step mum to Peter and Caroline
also a dear nanna and great nanna.
She will be so greatly missed by all
her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service in Our Lady
of the Assumption Catholic Church,
Stainforth on Monday 4th March
at 1pm followed by
Interment in Hatfield Cemetery.
Enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors,
Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
