Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:00
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church
Cantley
Mary Spiby


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mary Spiby Notice
Spiby Mary Bridget
(Née Ronan)
08.03.1935 to 25.08.2019
Aged 84 years

Mary is united again with her
loving husband, Peter.
She passed away peacefully on
25th August after a long stay in hospital; her family at her side.
Beloved Mum to Elaine, Angela
and Peter, Ma to son in laws Paul
and Rich and Grandma to Jessica, Jordan, Conor, Brook and Edison. Devoted Sister & Daughter.
Rest In Peace - We will miss you x

Mary's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church Cantley beginning at 1pm.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
