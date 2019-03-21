|
CRAM Mary Peacefully, on March 13th,
in St. Mary's Care Home, Doncaster and of Blaxton,
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved sister of the late
John Hubbard and a dear friend.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
