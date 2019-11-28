|
|
|
BRADBURY Mary Irene Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 8th November in Adeline House and of Thorne, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother to David and dear mother in law to Susan,
also a dear friend to many
who will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 29th November at 1:40pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Adaline House. A plate provided at Rose Hill. Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019