W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Mary Bowman Notice
BOWMAN Mary Louise Peacefully on 20th November and of Branton,
aged 88 years.
The much loved wife of the late Wilfred Bowman, a loving mum of Sharon and Gillian, mother in law of Paul and Dave, also a much loved nanna of Aaron, Kyle, Scott, Sophie and Stacey. She will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 10th December at St Saviour's Church, Auckley at 12.30 pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 1.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations
in lieu of flowers for St John's Hospice and the Heart Ward at Doncaster
Royal Infirmary c/o W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL. Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
