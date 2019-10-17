|
Dunne Martin Passed away peacefully on the 9th October, aged 78 years. Dear beloved husband of Teresa, much loved dad of Tracey, Wayne and Martin. Devoted Grandad and Great-grandad. Martin was a great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Friday 1st November at Sacred Heart Church, Balby at 11.30am then a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in Martin's memory to Parkinsons. All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019