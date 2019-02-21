|
|
|
Potter Marjorie Peacefully on 13th February after a short illness and of Armthorpe, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Sid, much loved mam of Sylvia and John and mum-in-law of Alan and Susan
and the late Chris, a devoted
grandma and great grandma
and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium in Thursday
28th February at 10.00am.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
