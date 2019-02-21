|
|
|
FLETCHER Marjorie On 14th February
peacefully in her sleep at
Nicholas House, Haxey,
aged 93 years and of Westwoodside. Beloved mum of Pauline and Carol,
will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 28th February in Westwoodside Methodist Chapel, 3.00pm, to be followed by
interment in Haxey Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, may be made to
The British Heart Foundation
and left in Chapel or sent c/o
Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR.
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More