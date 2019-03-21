Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
DOMONKOS Marika Passed away suddenly, on March 7th , at her home in Cantley aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of Paul Domonkos, dear mother of Paul.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Monday 1st April 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St. John's Hospice, Doncaster
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
