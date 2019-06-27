|
GROOBY MARIE-THERESE Suddenly but peacefully on 12th June 2019 and of Armthorpe, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the
late Wilf Grooby, loving mother of
Anne-Marie, Keith and Michelle, mother in law of Malc, Gren and Nicky,
beloved granny of Kirsty, Matthew, Ellie, Charlotte and Georgie.
Requiem Mass to be held at
Our Lady of Mount Carmel and
St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic
Church, Armthorpe Road,
Doncaster on Thursday 18th July
at 10.30 am followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster at
12.00pm, family flowers only,
donations if desired may be made to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o
W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
