Marian Farrar

Marian Farrar Notice
Farrar Marian Passed away peacefully on July 18th in hospital and of Carcroft. Aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of the late Trevor.
A dear mum of Cathleen and Steven and also a treasured Sister.
"Dearly loved, Marian will
be sadly missed"
The Funeral Service will take
place on Tuesday 13th August at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley
at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support. A collection plate will be available at the Crematorium.
As requested by Marian, no black is to be worn, bright colours only please.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
