SAUNDERS Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully on
13th November at DRI with Margaret and George by her side.
Devoted Mother to her children and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th December at 3pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made after the service to DRI Ward 17.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Edward Street. Rossington, Doncaster.
01302 867902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019