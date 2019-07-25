Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
09:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Margaret Leslie Notice
LESLIE Margaret Mary Passed away on 5th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
A beloved mum and wife
of the late William.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 29th July 2019 at 9.40am.
Family flowers only by request please, donations may be made in lieu to
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
