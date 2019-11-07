Home

Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Margaret Harle

HARLE Margaret Passed away peacefully on
November 3rd at her home
in Arksey with her family by her side, aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife of William,
dear mother of June, Jane and Julie also a dear mother-in-law,
Nan and Great Grandma
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on
Wednesday 13th November at
All Saints Church, Arksey 11.00am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
a collection plate will be available
at Church.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019
