FLETCHER Margaret Lois Passed away at home on 26th August 2019 aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter James. A much loved mum of Peter, Michael and Michelle, an adored Nana of Michaela, Kieran, Lauren and Sapphire and Great Nana of Abigail. The Funeral Service will take place at Kings Cross Methodist Church, Hexthorpe on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 3.15pm following the Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made in lieu for Kings Cross Church and the RNIB. Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ, Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019