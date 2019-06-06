Home

Fields Funeral Directors
Nethergate
Westwoodside, South Yorkshire DN9 2DL
01427 858760
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30
St. Nicholas Church, Haxey
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
Margaret Copperwaite Notice
COPPERWAITE Margaret Rose On 19th May peacefully in Scunthorpe Hospital
aged 73 years and of Haxey, formerly of Belton.
Beloved wife of Gerald and
dear sister of Alan and family.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th June at St. Nicholas Church, Haxey, 10.30am followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made to Cancer Research UK, collection box provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside.
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
