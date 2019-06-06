|
COPPERWAITE Margaret Rose On 19th May peacefully in Scunthorpe Hospital
aged 73 years and of Haxey, formerly of Belton.
Beloved wife of Gerald and
dear sister of Alan and family.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th June at St. Nicholas Church, Haxey, 10.30am followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made to Cancer Research UK, collection box provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside.
Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
