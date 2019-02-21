|
|
|
COOK MARGARET Passed away peacefully in Elm Park Care Home on the 11th February 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife to the late William,
a dear mam to Peter and Jeff and mother in law to Joanne and Jeanette. Also a devoted nana to Craig, Stacy, Emily and Matthew and great nana to Nathan, Joel and Darcy.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations can be made in lieu of Cancer Research, where a donation plate
will be available after service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 12.00pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
