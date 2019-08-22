|
|
|
Colley Margaret May Died on 26th July 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
The beloved wife of the late Frank Colley and much loved
step-mother of Jenny and son-in-law Hugh, their daughter Amy and son John. A much loved aunt of David,
his wife Katrin and daughter Marlee.
A friend of many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Family flowers and donations
in lieu, if desired, to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
Doncaster Minster at 10.30am,
followed by a committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at midday.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019