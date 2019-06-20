|
Colclough Margaret Passed away suddenly at home on 13th June 2019, aged 82 years.
Margaret was a beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st July 2019 at
St Lawrence Church, Hatfield at 11.45am followed by Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in
Margaret's memory for the Work of
The Royal British Legion,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
