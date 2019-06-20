Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Colclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Colclough

Notice Condolences

Margaret Colclough Notice
Colclough Margaret Passed away suddenly at home on 13th June 2019, aged 82 years.
Margaret was a beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st July 2019 at
St Lawrence Church, Hatfield at 11.45am followed by Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in
Margaret's memory for the Work of
The Royal British Legion,
a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.