ANDERSON Margaret Passed away at
Elm Park Care Home
on 22nd February 2019,
aged 72 years and of Scawsby.
Much Loved Mum of Katrina and Paula. Dear Mother in law of Carl and Tony. Devoted Nana of Nicholas, Richard, Christopher, Gavin, Jordan and Poppy. Cherished Great Nana of William. Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place
at All Saints Church Arksey on
Wednesday 13th March 10:45 am followed by a burial at Arksey Cemetery at 11:30am.
Donations collected in Margaret's memory will be forwarded to Doncaster Mind. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
