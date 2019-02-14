|
SHIPLEY Malcolm Suddenly on
2nd February 2019,
aged 74 years, of Belton.
Dearly loved husband of Carol,
loving dad of Jason and Paula,
wonderful granddad to Michael,
Ross and Rebecca. A dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Malcolm's life will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Tuesday 19th February at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation,
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R Wallace & Son, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
