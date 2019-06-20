Home

Malcolm Needham

Malcolm Needham Notice
Needham Malcolm Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 14th June 2019 aged 76 years and of Rossington.
Malcolm was a much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Malcolm's memory may
be made to the Rossington Good Neighbours, a collection plate will
be provided.
All Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
