|
|
|
McCHESNEY
Malcolm Of Armthorpe, passed away peacefully in DRI on 23rd February 2019 after a long illness courageously fought,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Wendy,
loving dad of Andrew. Malc will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
12th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe.
Tel 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
