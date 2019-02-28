Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Malcolm McChesney

McCHESNEY
Malcolm Of Armthorpe, passed away peacefully in DRI on 23rd February 2019 after a long illness courageously fought,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Wendy,
loving dad of Andrew. Malc will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
12th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe.
Tel 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
