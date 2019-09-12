Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Malcolm Kendell Notice
KENDELL Malcolm Of Wheatley Hills.
Peacefully in hospital on
29th August 2019,
aged 86 years. The beloved husband
of Jean, loving dad, grandad,
great grandad and Pops.
Malcolm will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 19th September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be
made to the Stroke Association,
a collection box will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Armthorpe, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
