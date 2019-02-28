|
Duffin Malcolm Passed away peacefully, on
the 15th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
A beloved husband to Janet.
Malcolm will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 11.40am. Family flowers only but if desired, donations may be made in aid of The Cats Protection League.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
