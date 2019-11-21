Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maisie Tyas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maisie Tyas

Notice Condolences

Maisie Tyas Notice
TYAS Maisie Peacefully on 13th November after a short illness and of Wheatley Hills aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Eddie,
a dearly loved mum of Ian and the late Carole and Linda, a devoted nanna and great nanna and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 2.20pm. Please note, family flowers only by request but if desired donations in
lieu may be made to S.S.A.F.A.
A collection plate will be passed.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -