TYAS Maisie Peacefully on 13th November after a short illness and of Wheatley Hills aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Eddie,
a dearly loved mum of Ian and the late Carole and Linda, a devoted nanna and great nanna and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 2.20pm. Please note, family flowers only by request but if desired donations in
lieu may be made to S.S.A.F.A.
A collection plate will be passed.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019