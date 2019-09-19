Home

MOORE Maisie Maisie's family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards, kindness and support following their sad bereavement. A special thank you to Father Dickinson for his lovely service and to the staff at D.R.I for their care and kindness. Many thanks for the donations made in memory of Maisie, £210.00 was raised and has been
given to The Jasmine Centre, D.R.I.
Thank you also to Nigel Goodwin and staff for the excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
