MOORE Maisie Passed away peacefully on July 30th in hospital,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Harry,
much loved Mum of Ian,
Joanne and Darren.
Loving Mother-In-Law of Christine, Andrew and Louise.
Devoted Grandma of Joanna, Jonathon, Jasmine, Jack and Joe.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 30th August at 11:40am
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made to the Jasmine Centre, DRI.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Family will be wearing an item of clothing in Maisie's favourite colours, Turquoise or Red, others attending may choose to wear similar.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Avenue,
Doncaster, DN5 8HZ.
01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019